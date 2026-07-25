Chris Brown to be sentenced in October in nightclub case
What's the story
American singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to the charge of affray in connection with an alleged "vicious and unprovoked attack" at a London nightclub in 2023. He is set to be charged in October. The incident involved Brown hitting a victim on the head with a glass bottle multiple times, followed by physical assault. The 37-year-old musician was initially facing more severe charges such as assault and attempted grievous bodily harm, but these have now been dropped.
Co-defendant
Brown's vocal coach also involved
Brown's vocal coach, 40-year-old Omololu Akinlolu, a rapper from Florida known as Hoody Baby, has also pleaded guilty to affray.
The charges of assault and attempted grievous bodily harm against him have been dropped as well.
He will also be sentenced in October.
Court proceedings
Brown and Akinlolu's court appearance
Brown and Akinlolu entered their guilty pleas at Southwark Crown Court on Friday in a hearing that lasted less than five minutes.
Judge Tony Baumgartner scheduled the sentencing hearing for October 26.
The judge set bail conditions allowing Brown to leave the UK, with a requirement to return on October 25.
Assault details
Details of the assault
The assault occurred at Tape, a private members' club in Mayfair, early on February 19, 2023.
Prosecutors alleged that Brown attacked the victim with a bottle, after which Akinlolu joined him in punching the victim.
"They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club," said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The victim, music producer Abe Diaw, required hospital treatment for head and knee injuries.
Legal history
History of legal troubles for Brown
Brown is no stranger to legal issues.
In 2009, he pleaded guilty to beating his then-girlfriend, pop star Rihanna, shortly before they were due to perform at the Grammy Awards.
He was sentenced to 180 days of community labor and five years of probation in that case.
Despite his legal troubles, Brown has a dedicated fan base who showed their support during his court appearance on Friday.