Chris Brown gets 8-month sentence for nightclub attack
What's the story
American singer Chris Brown (37) has been handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, over a violent incident at a London nightclub in February 2023. The R&B star pleaded guilty to affray (brawl) in July this year after he attacked music producer Abe Diaw with a glass bottle. His co-defendant and vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu (40), also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Sentencing details
Judge considered multiple factors during sentencing
During sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner said Brown played a "leading role in this joint offending."
He noted that Brown has "two previous convictions involving violence," dating back to 2009 and 2013.
The judge added that these are "relevant because of their nature" but they are "now old."
He also considered Brown's compliance with bail conditions, his status as a father of four, "stable employment," and "charitable activities."
Co-defendant's sentence
Why Akinlolu's culpability was lower than Brown's
Judge Baumgartner said Akinlolu's culpability is lower than that of Brown's.
He noted that the prosecution accepted he neither possessed nor used a bottle during the incident.
His violence consisted of punches and a kick directed at Diaw while on the ground.
The judge further considered the fact he pursued Diaw when he tried to move away, and the fact that the attack took place in a "crowded" and "confined" environment.
Past offenses
Brown is not entitled to special treatment, says judge
The judge mentioned that Brown's two previous convictions involving violence are "now old" but still considered during sentencing.
The judge also took into account the potential impact of a custodial sentence on Brown's children, his career, and "charitable activities."
However, he emphasized that Brown is not entitled to special treatment because of his fame or professional standing.
Assault specifics
Details of the incident and its aftermath
The incident occurred in the VIP area of Tape nightclub on February 19, 2023.
CCTV footage showed Brown hitting Diaw on the head with a glass bottle twice. He then hit him on the shoulder and attempted to strike him a fourth time.
The victim needed hospital treatment for head and knee injuries after the attack.