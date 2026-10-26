Chris Brown gets 8-month sentence for nightclub attack

During sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner said Brown played a "leading role in this joint offending."

He noted that Brown has "two previous convictions involving violence," dating back to 2009 and 2013.

The judge added that these are "relevant because of their nature" but they are "now old."

He also considered Brown's compliance with bail conditions, his status as a father of four, "stable employment," and "charitable activities."