Chris Evans's Captain America is returning to Marvel's 'Avengers's series
The Russo Brothers, who are directing Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, say Chris Evans's Steve Rogers is absolutely essential to the story.
"We have a special affinity with the character, we can't see this narrative without his central role in it basically," they shared.
The film brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Fox's X-Men to face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom—landing in theaters December 18.
The Russos believe Cap still holds a special place
After choosing to stay in the past in Endgame, Steve Rogers is stepping up again because, as the Russos put it, he still holds a "special place" among Marvel's heroes.
They believe his presence grounds the team and keeps that classic heart at the center of all the chaos—especially with Victor von Doom shaking things up.
The directors have previously helmed multiple Marvel projects
The Russos know Cap well—they've directed Evans as Rogers since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before moving on to the Avengers films.
They have expressed an affection for Steve, calling Captain America a moral figurehead for the other characters.
Now they're bringing him back for one more epic round.