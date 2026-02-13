Chris Evans's Captain America is returning to Marvel's 'Avengers's series Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

The Russo Brothers, who are directing Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, say Chris Evans's Steve Rogers is absolutely essential to the story.

"We have a special affinity with the character, we can't see this narrative without his central role in it basically," they shared.

The film brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Fox's X-Men to face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom—landing in theaters December 18.