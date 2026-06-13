Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch 2' finds its director
What's the story
Chris Sanders, the co-creator of Disney's 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch and voice actor for Stitch, will direct the upcoming live-action sequel. The sequel announcement was made by Disney last June. The live-action remake, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, became a massive success in 2025 after initially being planned for Disney+. It grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
Career highlights
Who is Chris Sanders?
Sanders, an Academy Award-nominated director, writer, animator, and voice actor, has a long-standing association with Disney. He started working in the visual development department in 1987 and has since contributed to classics like The Lion King and Mulan. His first solo directorial venture was The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford. More recently, he directed DreamWorks's Oscar-nominated animated film The Wild Robot.
Sequel details
Sanders will write the screenplay for 'Lilo & Stitch 2'
In addition to directing, Sanders will also write the screenplay for Lilo & Stitch 2. Jonathan Eirich is returning as a producer for the sequel. The first film's success led Disney to announce a sequel on June 26, 2025, a nod to Stitch's official name, Experiment 626.