Chrisley and Galanis announce they are expecting a baby boy
Entertainment
Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley and her husband Jason Galanis just shared they're expecting a baby boy, announcing it with a sweet Instagram Reel and a gender reveal cake.
Their caption said, "You are everything we prayed for and more. The most beautiful reminder that God's plans are always greater than our own," attributed to Savannah Chrisley.
Chrisley and Galanis wed in Cayman
Savannah and Jason quietly got married in July in the Cayman Islands. She first talked about her pregnancy on her podcast in late October.
While some have brought up Jason's past legal troubles (his prison sentence was commuted last year), Savannah says she's focused on raising their son with love and resilience.
The Chrisley family is rallying around them as they get ready for their new arrival.