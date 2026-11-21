Savannah Chrisley, known for her podcast, is shutting down "gold digger" rumors about her marriage to Jason Galanis.

Despite their nearly 27-year age gap and online criticism, Savannah made it clear on her podcast that she's financially independent.

Savannah Chrisley on the Nov. 17 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley said, "I have worked. I am sitting here seven months pregnant still doing a podcast. Yes, I do it because I love it, but also because I'm not doing it for free. I make money off of it. I have contractual obligations."