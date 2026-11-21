Chrisley denies 'gold digger' rumors on podcast, cites financial independence
Savannah Chrisley, known for her podcast, is shutting down "gold digger" rumors about her marriage to Jason Galanis.
Despite their nearly 27-year age gap and online criticism, Savannah made it clear on her podcast that she's financially independent.
Savannah Chrisley on the Nov. 17 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley said, "I have worked. I am sitting here seven months pregnant still doing a podcast. Yes, I do it because I love it, but also because I'm not doing it for free. I make money off of it. I have contractual obligations."
Chrisley and Galanis quietly married July
Savannah, 29, and Jason started dating in December 2025, announced a pregnancy last month, and quietly got married in the Cayman Islands this July.
They're planning a big wedding celebration for May 2027; something Savannah calls the wedding of her dreams.
Her dad, Todd Chrisley, is excited to walk her down the aisle and support their new chapter together.