Chrisley says she is choosing to delay unborn child's vaccines
Savannah Chrisley, reality TV star and soon-to-be mom, opened up on her podcast about choosing to delay vaccines for her unborn child.
She says parenting decisions like this are personal and shouldn't be judged.
"I don't think any parent should be shamed for the decisions that they make for their child," Savannah shared.
Chrisley prefers flexible vaccine schedule
Working with a supportive pediatrician, Savannah prefers a more flexible vaccine schedule instead of following the standard right after birth.
She explained it's about finding what feels right for her family, not rejecting vaccines altogether.
Savannah Chrisley said, "I am not, but again, that is again that is my choice," encouraging respect for different parenting paths.