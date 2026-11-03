Chrisley says she learned of pregnancy aboard Four Seasons yacht
Entertainment
Savannah Chrisley just shared that she discovered her pregnancy while sailing on a fancy Four Seasons yacht.
At first, she thought her symptoms were just seasickness, but a quick pharmacy test in Turkey confirmed the news.
As she put it on her podcast, "And when I tell you it came back immediately, it was immediate," followed by "And I was like, 'Oh my god.'"
Chrisley and Galanis wed in July
Savannah and Jason Galanis secretly tied the knot in July at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.
They conceived their baby in Palm Beach after a family trip but only realized they were expecting during a cruise stop in Turkey.
The couple is having a boy, and Savannah made the big announcement to fans via her podcast and Instagram at the end of October.