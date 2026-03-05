Christian Bale reacts to 'American Psycho' reboot: 'Give it a pop'
Entertainment
Christian Bale, who made Patrick Bateman iconic back in 2000, says he's all for the upcoming American Psycho remake.
While promoting The Bride, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop." He added that making the original was special for him and called it a "bold choice" for anyone to try again.
More about the reboot
This new version is being directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Scott Z. Burns.
According to author Bret Easton Ellis, it'll be a totally fresh take on his novel—he says there will be "bear no resemblance" to Mary Harron's movie.
Fun fact: a couple of high-profile actors have turned it down because Bale's performance is such a tough act to follow; Austin Butler was set to play Bateman.