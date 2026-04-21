'I'm getting stronger...': Christina Applegate addresses recent health scare

Actor Christina Applegate (54) has given a positive update on her health following a recent hospitalization. The Anchorman star took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their support and assure them that she's getting "stronger every day." She said, "Health issues are a constant for me, but I'm a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day. I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough."

Health struggles Applegate was reportedly hospitalized in March Applegate was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, but it's unclear if this was related to her autoimmune disease, multiple sclerosis (MS). Her representative told Page Six, "I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are." "She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Ongoing fight 'If people saw what my life was like...' Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has been open about her struggles with the disease. In a recent interview, she revealed that the condition has made it difficult for her to leave the house. "I mean, if people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't be able to do it because I can sometimes not do it," she said.

Advertisement