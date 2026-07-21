Christopher Nolan addresses horror film rumors after 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has set a new record for his biggest global opening with earnings of $264 million. The director has now expressed interest in making a horror movie, inspired by the genre elements in The Odyssey. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said that while he's interested in exploring this further, he still needs to find an effective idea.
Director's quip
'They don't need to beg me to tell a horror...'
When asked if the audience's demand for a horror film has been met, Nolan humorously replied, "I was going to say. They don't need to beg me to tell a horror story anymore. Just buy a ticket."
He further added, "It very much whets my appetite for more."
"But I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view."
Filmmaking philosophy
'When you go see a film like 'Obsession'
Nolan stressed the importance of a great idea in horror films, citing the example of the film Obsession.
He said, "When you go see a film like Obsession, that's an amazing idea. That movie works like a motherf---er."
"It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It's about story. So I'm always looking."
Thematic parallels
Nolan on parallels between 'The Odyssey,' 'Oppenheimer'
Nolan noticed similarities between The Odyssey and Oppenheimer only after completing the former.
He said, "Now that I look back on it after finishing The Odyssey, there are interesting parallels [to Oppenheimer]."
"I try to leave each film I do with thematic concerns and questions that stay a little bit open for me and hopefully the audience too."
"They are things that I want to explore further without being too self-conscious about it."
Director's approach
More on Nolan's creative process and upcoming re-release
Nolan revealed that sticking to his budget and schedule gives him creative freedom.
He said, "What I realized early on is that if I stayed on budget and on schedule, I got less interference. I didn't give people a reason to panic."
He also confirmed a 20th-anniversary re-release of The Prestige next year with 70mm blow-ups, praising Christian Bale's performance in the film as "one of his most underrated performances."