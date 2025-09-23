Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets release date: Details here
Christopher Nolan's next big project, The Odyssey, lands in theaters on July 17, 2026.
Inspired by Homer's legendary tale, the film follows Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he faces monsters and gods on his epic journey home, with Tom Holland playing his son Telemachus.
The cast also features Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.
Where will you be able to watch it?
The Odyssey is set for a theatrical release, and no streaming or digital release has been announced yet.
For those who love big visuals, IMAX screenings using advanced 70mm film tech are planned to make the adventure even more immersive.
Film shot on location in Greece, Sicily, Morocco
Filming took place in stunning spots across Greece, Sicily, and Morocco—including real caves and a hilltop castle—to give the story an authentic mythical vibe.
Nolan teams up again with cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Goransson to bring this epic to life.