Zubeen Garg's funeral: Thousands bid adieu to late singer
Zubeen Garg, the beloved Assamese singer best known for the hit Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), died on September 19, 2024, after a swimming incident in Singapore.
He was at the North East India Festival when he suffered a seizure while swimming. Despite quick rescue efforts and CPR, he couldn't be revived and was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital.
His passing sparked public outcry and led to investigations into possible negligence.
On September 21, thousands gathered in Guwahati for his funeral—one of the largest public farewells in India—with fans preserving his footprint as a tribute.
Looking back at late musician's career
Born Zubeen Borthakur, he became an icon across Assam and beyond with a career spanning from the 1990s.
Garg sang in over 40 languages and played 12 instruments, making him one of India's most versatile musicians.
He wasn't just Assam's highest-paid singer—he was a cultural force whose music connected generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian music.