Zubeen Garg's funeral: Thousands bid adieu to late singer Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Zubeen Garg, the beloved Assamese singer best known for the hit Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), died on September 19, 2024, after a swimming incident in Singapore.

He was at the North East India Festival when he suffered a seizure while swimming. Despite quick rescue efforts and CPR, he couldn't be revived and was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital.

His passing sparked public outcry and led to investigations into possible negligence.

On September 21, thousands gathered in Guwahati for his funeral—one of the largest public farewells in India—with fans preserving his footprint as a tribute.