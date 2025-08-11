Next Article
'Chronicles of 4.5 Gang': Cast, plot, release date
Get ready for "Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham" (aka "The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gang"), a new Malayalam web series arriving soon on Sony LIV.
Directed by National Award winner Krishand RK, the show is set to release between September and October 2025 and features Vishnu Agasthya, Sanju Sivaram, and Anoop Mohandas in lead roles.
Plot and visuals
Set in Thiruvananthapuram, this six-episode series dives into the lives of young people caught up in petty crimes.
Expect a blend of serious moments and offbeat comedy, plus comic book-style visuals inspired by Krishand's passion for graphic design.
The cast also includes Jagadish, Indrans, and Darshana Rajendran—so there's plenty to look forward to!