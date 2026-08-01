Netflix's 'Chumbak': Cast, plot, and premiere date
What's the story
The much-anticipated Hindi comedy series Chumbak, produced by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 28. The show stars Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani as the Merchants, one of the five families living in a Mumbai neighborhood where everyone's invited, and family extends beyond just blood relations.
Show details
Meet the 5 families of 'Chumbak'
Netflix India recently shared a 'Chumbak Colony Society Notice' on social media, introducing the five families that will be featured in the series.
The Khannas, played by Manasi Parekh and Sumeet Vyas; the Oberois, portrayed by Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah; the Kejriwals, featuring Sandeepa Dhar and Sumeet Raghavan; and the Taraporewalas, a Parsi family consisting of Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, and Delnaaz Irani are among them.
Show theme
More about 'Chumbak'
Kapadia and Majethia, the creative minds behind Khichdi and Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, have created Chumbak to celebrate "the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighborhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbors slowly become family."
The series will follow a contemporary urban Indian neighborhood where every crisis is public and every day is defined by chaos.
Cast details
Joshi was excited to work with Kapadia, Majethia
The story follows a young writer and a quirky family support group through moments of humor and vulnerability as they navigate daily struggles together.
In June, Zoom spoke to Joshi about the project.
The actor said, "I get to play first time a Parsi character. I have no connection with Bombay; I didn't grow up here. But somebody trusted me to play an out-and-out Parsi boy, which was so fascinating, to have their dialect."