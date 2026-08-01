Netflix's 'Chumbak': Cast, plot, and premiere date

Netflix India recently shared a 'Chumbak Colony Society Notice' on social media, introducing the five families that will be featured in the series.

The Khannas, played by Manasi Parekh and Sumeet Vyas; the Oberois, portrayed by Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah; the Kejriwals, featuring Sandeepa Dhar and Sumeet Raghavan; and the Taraporewalas, a Parsi family consisting of Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, and Delnaaz Irani are among them.