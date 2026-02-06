'Chumbak': Netflix's new sitcom features Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan

More about the show and its theme

Set in a classic Mumbai row-house, "Chumbak" is all about five families figuring out life together—expect lots of laughs, food moments, fights, and real emotions.

It's written and directed by Aatish Kapadia (with JD Majethia producing), and joins other slice-of-life shows in Netflix India's 2026 lineup.

If you're into feel-good stories about community (with some chaos thrown in), keep an eye out for its release later this year.