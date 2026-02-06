'Chumbak': Netflix's new sitcom features Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghavan
Netflix just dropped the first look at its upcoming sitcom "Chumbak" during its 2026 preview event in Mumbai.
The show features familiar faces like Sumeet Raghavan, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, and more.
Raghavan shared the poster online saying, "Miliye aap ke naye padosi se! Aa rahe hai pyaar aur thoda sa pagalpan leke," hinting at both warmth and a bit of madness.
More about the show and its theme
Set in a classic Mumbai row-house, "Chumbak" is all about five families figuring out life together—expect lots of laughs, food moments, fights, and real emotions.
It's written and directed by Aatish Kapadia (with JD Majethia producing), and joins other slice-of-life shows in Netflix India's 2026 lineup.
If you're into feel-good stories about community (with some chaos thrown in), keep an eye out for its release later this year.