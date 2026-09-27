'Chumbak' Part 2 coming to Netflix on October 1: Report
What's the story
The second part of the comedy-drama series Chumbak will premiere on Netflix on October 1, reported Variety India. The first part, consisting of eight episodes, was released on September 10. Now, just under a month later, the team is ready to present the rest of the story. The series is set in the titular colony and revolves around five families living in a row-house settlement in Mumbai.
Cast and plot
More laughter and chaos in upcoming episodes
The show is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, with JD Majethia as the producer.
The cast includes Neena Gupta, Helly Shah, Amyra Dastur, Anant Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Vyas, and Delnaaz Irani, among others.
Shah assured fans that the fun is far from over.
She said, "In Part Two, the neighbors' friendships are put to the test, but true to Aatish sir and JD sir's style, it all comes wrapped in so much chaos and laughter."
Plot
This is what you can expect from 'Chumbak' part 2
Bijlani, who plays Mickey, added that the second part takes the chaos to a whole new level.
"Everyone's forced to face the secrets they've been sitting on, and the fallout is even more entertaining than the build-up."
In Chumbak Part 2, Mickey and Twinkle's (Shah) marriage comes under scrutiny, leading to dramatic confrontations.
The series also stars Sumeet Raghavan and Sandeepa Dhar.