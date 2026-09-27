'Chumbak' Part 2 coming to Netflix on October 1: Report

The show is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, with JD Majethia as the producer.

The cast includes Neena Gupta, Helly Shah, Amyra Dastur, Anant Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Vyas, and Delnaaz Irani, among others.

Shah assured fans that the fun is far from over.

She said, "In Part Two, the neighbors' friendships are put to the test, but true to Aatish sir and JD sir's style, it all comes wrapped in so much chaos and laughter."