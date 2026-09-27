'Chumbak' Part Two on Netflix October 1 follows 5 families
Entertainment
Chumbak is back with Part two, landing on Netflix October 1.
The series picks up right where it left off, following five families in a Mumbai row house colony.
With Neena Gupta, Helly Shah, and Arjun Bijlani among the ensemble cast, expect new twists as their characters face fresh challenges and neighborhood drama.
'Chumbak' part 2 spotlights family feuds
This season dives deeper into family feuds, like Priyanka's son filing for divorce, and everyone's buzzing about Mickey and Twinkle's rocky marriage.
Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by JD Majethia, Chumbak keeps things real (and funny), showing how in this close-knit community, one person's problem quickly becomes everyone's business.
The cast promises even more laughs and relatable chaos this time around.