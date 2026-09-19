Tamil director says Atlee's 'Raaka' has better visuals than 'Avatar'

Chakaravarthi expressed his belief that Atlee will take Indian cinema to the global stage with Raaka.

He said, "Just like SS Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map with Raaka."

"I'm proud to be your student sir," he added.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and features Deepika Padukone as the female lead.