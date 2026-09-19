Tamil director says Atlee's 'Raaka' has better visuals than 'Avatar'
What's the story
Tamil director Cibi Chakaravarthi has praised the upcoming fantasy action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun. Speaking at an event, he said, "Atlee sir is doing a film that will make Indian cinema proud." He added that the film's visuals are so impressive that they even surpass those of the globally acclaimed Avatar. "I haven't even seen such visuals in Avatar," he said.
Director's endorsement
Atlee to take Indian cinema to global stage, says Chakaravarthi
Chakaravarthi expressed his belief that Atlee will take Indian cinema to the global stage with Raaka.
He said, "Just like SS Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map with Raaka."
"I'm proud to be your student sir," he added.
The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and features Deepika Padukone as the female lead.
Cast
Know more about the ensemble cast
Raaka also stars Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Mandanna, who was on a medical break, recently resumed shooting for the film.
She is expected to film several key action sequences alongside Arjun.
The project is said to be a large-scale socio-fantasy action spectacle set across two timelines: a tribal Puranic-Vedic era and present day.