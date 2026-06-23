Ciccone, 67, says she's done with nudity for shock value Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Madonna, now 67, says she is done with being naked for shock value.

In a recent Interview magazine chat, she explained, "Now I don't want to be naked because everyone's naked." Instead, she wants to stand out by thinking differently and embracing style.

She also called out critics as "narrow-minded," saying they often miss the deeper meaning behind her work.