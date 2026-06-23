Ciccone, 67, says she's done with nudity for shock value
Madonna, now 67, says she is done with being naked for shock value.
In a recent Interview magazine chat, she explained, "Now I don't want to be naked because everyone's naked." Instead, she wants to stand out by thinking differently and embracing style.
She also called out critics as "narrow-minded," saying they often miss the deeper meaning behind her work.
Ciccone debuts 'Confessions II' fashion retrospective
Madonna honored her fashion legacy with "Confessions II," a visual sequel to her 2005 album, revealed at a surprise Times Square concert on June 4.
The show featured legendary outfits like a Gucci jacket and Saint Laurent boots.
Her stylist Rita Melssen shared that they revisited what Madonna has worn over the years to highlight how fashion is central to her storytelling.
The project is a visual follow-up to her 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor."