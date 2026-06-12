Ciccone and Absolut launch 'Absolut Icon' campaign celebrating dance floors

Absolut debuts cocktails, donates to GLAAD

The campaign brings four new cocktails (like the spicy Absolut Madonna martini) to bars and clubs, all wrapped in visuals of Madonna rocking her famous purple corset from the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Plus, Absolut is donating to GLAAD to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"Confessions II" drops July 3, with its first single "Bring Your Love" already out, and yes, there was a surprise Coachella performance too!