Ciccone and Absolut launch 'Absolut Icon' campaign celebrating dance floors
Entertainment
Madonna is teaming up with Absolut Vodka to launch "Absolut Icon," a campaign inspired by her upcoming album, "Confessions II."
The collab celebrates dance floors as places to connect and express yourself, something Madonna says helps people "rediscover the joy of connecting through music and dance."
Absolut debuts cocktails, donates to GLAAD
The campaign brings four new cocktails (like the spicy Absolut Madonna martini) to bars and clubs, all wrapped in visuals of Madonna rocking her famous purple corset from the 2006 Grammy Awards.
Plus, Absolut is donating to GLAAD to support the LGBTQ+ community.
"Confessions II" drops July 3, with its first single "Bring Your Love" already out, and yes, there was a surprise Coachella performance too!