Ciccone says knee lacks cartilage after years dancing in heels
Entertainment
Madonna just opened up about a chronic knee injury caused by years of dancing in high heels, running on hard surfaces, and practicing yoga.
She shared, "I have no cartilage in it," highlighting the tough physical toll her career has taken.
Ciccone adopts cycling and circuit training
At 67, Madonna says she can't do intense workouts like trampoline jumps or dance cardio anymore.
Instead, she's switched to cycling and high-intensity circuit training to stay active.
Ciccone postponed 'Madame X' shows
Her knee issues have even forced her to postpone shows, especially during the 2019 Madame X tour.
Despite setbacks, Madonna manages her condition with recovery routines like ice baths and keeps performing, showing real resilience for anyone chasing their passion long-term.