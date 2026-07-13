Ciccone's 'Confessions II' is 10th No. 1, tops Billboard 200 Entertainment Jul 13, 2026

Madonna just scored her 10th No. 1 album with "Confessions II," recently released.

It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, selling more than 134,000 units in its first week, making her one of only two artists (the other is The Beatles!) to hit this milestone on both US and UK charts.