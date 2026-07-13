Ciccone's 'Confessions II' is 10th No. 1, tops Billboard 200
Entertainment
Madonna just scored her 10th No. 1 album with "Confessions II," recently released.
It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, selling more than 134,000 units in its first week, making her one of only two artists (the other is The Beatles!) to hit this milestone on both US and UK charts.
Ciccone unveils intimate tracks and pop-ups
"Confessions II" dives into vulnerability and perseverance, with "Fragile" honoring Madonna's late brother and "The Test" featuring a duet with her daughter Lola Leon.
She also surprised fans with pop-up shows in West Hollywood, Paris, and London.
At Tribeca Festival, Madonna premiered a short film inspired by manager Guy Oseary and encouraged fans to "take risks" and connect more deeply.