Cindy Crawford 'devastated' over son Presley's death
What's the story
Supermodel Cindy Crawford is reportedly "inconsolable" following the untimely demise of her son, Presley Gerber. The 27-year-old model was found dead in a Santa Monica, California, rehabilitation facility on September 20, with initial reports suggesting a drug overdose as the cause. A source told Page Six that Crawford and her family are still grappling with this shocking loss.
Family's grief
'This is every parent's worst nightmare"
The source told Page Six, "Cindy is inconsolable. She's absolutely devastated."
"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened."
Another insider added, "They were a tight-knit family, and Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted."
The family has requested "privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
Past battles
Presley had been open about his battles with addiction
Presley had been open about his battles with addiction and mental health issues.
He was arrested for DUI in 2018 after being caught speeding in Beverly Hills, California.
The following year, he pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.
In a March social media post, he shared his journey to sobriety while on a trip to Mexico.
Mother's role
Crawford was very involved in her children's lives
Crawford was reportedly very involved in her children's lives, never missing a school function and always being on top of everything.
The source added, "Cindy was extremely involved in everything when it came to Kaia and Presley growing up."
"I'm sure that Cindy would make sure her kid was going to the best rehab, though. That's the kind of mom she was."