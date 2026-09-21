Cindy Crawford's son dies at 27
What's the story
Presley Gerber, the eldest child of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, entrepreneur Rande Gerber, has reportedly died at the age of 27. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People, he passed away on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility. The cause of death is currently unknown. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a representative for the family told TMZ.
Career highlights
Gerber's modeling career and early struggles
Gerber, who started his modeling career at 15 with IMG Models, made his runway debut in a Moschino show in 2016.
He went on to walk for several high-profile brands, including Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.
Despite his early success, he battled addiction and mental health issues from a young age.
In December 2019, he was charged with a DUI.
Advocacy
His candid discussions about mental health
Gerber was open about his struggles with addiction and mental health.
In 2025, he posted a now-deleted Instagram video where he revealed that he took multiple medications for "panic attacks," including Buprenorphine, Xanax, and Valium.
He also got the word "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattooed on his face in 2020 but seemingly removed it within a year.
Despite these challenges, he remained hopeful that his candid confessions would help others facing similar issues.
Philanthropy
'That's all I need to do': Gerber on helping others
In a 2023 interview with Studio 22, Gerber said, "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do."
He added, "[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life."
Gerber was actor Kaia Gerber's brother.