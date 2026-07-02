Cinematographer Shah apologizes after nearly 20 women allege emotional abuse
Entertainment
Cinematographer Pratik Shah has publicly apologized after nearly 20 women accused him of emotional abuse and manipulation last year.
In his July 2 statement, he admitted to abusing his power, saying, "I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused."
Shah in weekly therapy, sober
Shah says he has been in weekly therapy and has been sober for more than a year as part of working on himself.
Professionally, he was dropped from a major film project and deactivated his Instagram.
He acknowledged how much damage his actions caused and said he is taking full responsibility.