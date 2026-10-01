CINTAA secretary Singh defends support for 'Don 3' actor Singh
Upasana Singh, general secretary of CINTAA, is backing Ranveer Singh after the Don 3 controversy sparked a show-cause notice against her.
She says supporting fellow members is part of her job and doesn't get why she's being questioned for doing what she believes is right.
The issue heated up after FWICE dropped its ban on Ranveer following his exit from the film.
Singh defends appearance, criticizes CINTAA decisions
Singh isn't just defending herself: she's also calling out CINTAA's leadership for making big decisions without member input, like appointing a new joint secretary and breaking fixed deposits.
She insists attending the FWICE press conference and speaking up was all about standing by her responsibilities as general secretary: "As General Secretary of CINTAA, it was my duty to stand by any member of CINTAA who is in trouble, whether it is Ranveer Singh or any other member."