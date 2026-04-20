Circoloco Mumbai debut canceled hours before authorities denied final approval
Entertainment
Circoloco's big Mumbai debut was called off just hours before showtime, after local authorities did not grant the final go-ahead.
The event, set for Sunday at Jio World Garden and featuring international names like Mau P and Marco Carola, left fans disappointed.
Organizers have apologized and are processing ticket refunds.
Authorities cautious after suspected NESCO deaths
This cancelation comes soon after a tragic incident at a NESCO event on April 11, where two students died from a suspected drug overdose.
While there is no direct link between the two events, authorities like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seem to be extra cautious with large gatherings right now.
For India's electronic music fans, it is an especially tough break.