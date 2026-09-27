'The Royals' S02: Jasmeet Reen, Rangita Nandy address feud rumors
What's the story
Producer Rangita Pritish Nandy and director Jasmeet K Reen have reacted to reports of their alleged feud on the sets of The Royals Season 2. In a joint statement to Mumbai Mirror, they said, "Jasmeet has contributed immensely to the project. These rumors are untrue." "This was a mutual decision between Jasmeet and Pritish Nandy Communications. For now, the production house will continue as planned without Jasmeet." Mitakshara Kumar has replaced Reen, per Variety India.
Production challenges
What did the previous reports say?
The clarification comes after reports claimed that Reen, known for Darlings, quit midway through the shoot due to a tiff with Nandy.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the alleged altercation involved Nandy speaking to Reen over a loudspeaker, which was audible to crew members.
A source described this incident as "humiliating," stating, "No director worth their salt will tolerate such behavior from anyone."
However, no further details were provided by either party when asked about these allegations.
Season updates
Everything to know about 'The Royals' Season 2
The second season began filming on September 18 with Reen and Nitya Mehra directing.
The new season will see Ishaan Khatter reprising his role as Prince Aviraaj Singh, with Sini Shetty and Gurfateh Pirzada joining the cast.
Nora Fatehi is also returning, while Bhumi Pednekkar, the female lead of the first season, won't be a part of the project.
The first season was helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.