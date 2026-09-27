'The Royals' S02: Jasmeet Reen, Rangita Nandy address feud rumors

The clarification comes after reports claimed that Reen, known for Darlings, quit midway through the shoot due to a tiff with Nandy.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the alleged altercation involved Nandy speaking to Reen over a loudspeaker, which was audible to crew members.

A source described this incident as "humiliating," stating, "No director worth their salt will tolerate such behavior from anyone."

However, no further details were provided by either party when asked about these allegations.