Clarke appears in London court over allegations by 5 women
Noel Clarke, the Star Trek Into Darkness actor, showed up at a London court this week facing sexual offenses against five women.
His trial is set for November 2027 and could last six to eight weeks.
Clarke has a chance to try getting the case dismissed by March 5, 2027, with a hearing on that in April.
Clarke accused of sexual assault, voyeurism
Clarke is accused of sexual assault, voyeurism, and exposure: alleged incidents dating from 2007 to 2016.
In September 2026, actress Ruby Rose publicly accused him of being a predator on the set of their 2021 thriller.
An expose earlier reported misconduct claims from 20 women between 2004 and 2019.
Clarke has denied all accusations but lost a libel case against The Guardian over their reporting, which left him with big legal bills.