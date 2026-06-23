Clarkson credits health checks after entering aggressive prostate cancer remission
Entertainment
Jeremy Clarkson, the familiar face from Clarkson's Farm, just shared that he's in remission after battling aggressive prostate cancer.
He credits routine health checks for catching it early, calling them a "no-brainer," and says he feels like the "world's luckiest man" thanks to quick medical action.
Clarkson had 10% of prostate removed
Clarkson had surgery to remove the affected part of his prostate, about 10%, and explained that if he hadn't acted fast, things could've gotten much worse.
This cancer scare came right after emergency heart surgery in 2024.
Looking back, he's urging everyone not to skip their health screenings because early diagnosis really can save lives.