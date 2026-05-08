Clarkson returns to 'The Voice' as coach after stepping away
Entertainment
Kelly Clarkson is officially coming back as a coach on The Voice, with NBC announcing her return on May 7, 2026.
After stepping away to focus on her family and moving to New York post-divorce, she's ready for another round in the big red chair.
Clarkson has been a fan-favorite coach across multiple seasons and is set to bring her signature energy back to the show.
Clarkson's show ends after 7 seasons
Clarkson's daytime talk show will wrap after a solid seven-season run.
She shared on Instagram that ending the show was about wanting more time with her kids, River Rose and Remington, calling it a "next phase" in life.
She thanked fans and her team for all the support since the show began in 2019.