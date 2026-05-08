Clarkson returns to 'The Voice' as coach after stepping away Entertainment May 08, 2026

Kelly Clarkson is officially coming back as a coach on The Voice, with NBC announcing her return on May 7, 2026.

After stepping away to focus on her family and moving to New York post-divorce, she's ready for another round in the big red chair.

Clarkson has been a fan-favorite coach across multiple seasons and is set to bring her signature energy back to the show.