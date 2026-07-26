Classic Indian soaps reach top OTT charts with 'Anupamaa'
Classic Indian daily soaps aren't just for TV anymore; they're trending on streaming platforms, too.
Recent numbers show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupamaa landing in the top 10 most-watched OTT shows (July 13-19, 2026), as viewers mix old-school TV with on-demand binging.
Producers are now crafting shows that work across TV, YouTube, and streaming, so fans can watch however they like.
Producers shorten seasons, keep shows family-friendly
To match changing habits, producers are making shorter seasons with faster plots, sometimes even using AI to speed things up.
Streaming has led to tighter storytelling, says Akshat Singhal from Enterr10 TV Network.
But money still talks: Ratnakar Bharti of Mudra points out that ad revenue and ratings keep things pretty safe and family-friendly, even as OTT platforms get pickier about budgets.