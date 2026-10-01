'Clayface' box office: $10.4 million Friday and $24 million to $25 million projection
Entertainment
DC's latest horror movie, Clayface, is making waves at the box office, pulling in $10.4 million on Friday after a strong $3.5 million from Thursday previews.
With opening weekend earnings projected at around $24 million to $25 million against a $40 million budget, it's clear audiences are showing up for this fresh take.
Harries in 'Clayface' scores a CinemaScore
Starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, Clayface dives into psychological horror instead of the usual superhero action, and people are here for it.
The film scored an A CinemaScore from viewers, with 73% of the audience between ages 18 and 34 and 35% identifying as Hispanic or Latino.
Its wide appeal and positive buzz suggest Clayface could be a hit that goes beyond just comic book fans.