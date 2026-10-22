'Clayface' gets a certificate from CBFC after nudity, violence cuts
Entertainment
Clayface, the upcoming body horror-psychological thriller, just got an A certificate from the CBFC after making a few edits.
The film had to cut out scenes with frontal nudity and tone down some graphic violence to meet certification guidelines.
'Clayface' Ribeiro scenes cut, violence softened
Scenes showing frontal nudity by Joana Ribeiro were removed and replaced, trimming about 24 seconds of footage.
Some violent face-smashing moments were also softened.
On top of that, subtitles were changed, and anti-alcohol and anti-drug messages were added, while still keeping the movie's core vibe intact.