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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Clayface' teaser: See first look of body-horror movie starring Harries
'Clayface' teaser: See first look of body-horror movie starring Harries

'Clayface' teaser: See first look of body-horror movie starring Harries

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 23, 2026
11:25 am
What's the story

The first teaser for Clayface, an upcoming DC Studios project, has been released. The film, directed by James Watkins, stars Tom Rhys Harries as an actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. Desperate for a solution, he turns to a scientist (Naomi Ackie), who transforms his body into clay. This body horror project is based on a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.

Film details

More about the film and its script

Despite initial doubts about making a Clayface movie, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn later praised Flanagan's script as one of the best they had read. The movie will serve as an origin story for a Batman villain and is expected to carry an 'R' rating. Unlike Joker and its 2024 sequel, Clayface will be part of the DC Universe rather than a standalone project.

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See the teaser here

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Release date

Release date and other upcoming DC projects

Clayface is set to be released on October 23, taking advantage of the Halloween season at the box office. The film is part of DC's second wave of theatrical projects under Gunn and Peter Safran, following last year's hit Superman. Before Clayface, DC will release Supergirl on June 26.

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