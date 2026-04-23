'Clayface' teaser: See first look of body-horror movie starring Harries

Film details

More about the film and its script

Despite initial doubts about making a Clayface movie, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn later praised Flanagan's script as one of the best they had read. The movie will serve as an origin story for a Batman villain and is expected to carry an 'R' rating. Unlike Joker and its 2024 sequel, Clayface will be part of the DC Universe rather than a standalone project.