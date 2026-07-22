'Clayface' trailer from DC Studios shows Hagen's vengeful psychological spiral
DC Studios just dropped the trailer for Clayface, and it's giving major psychological thriller vibes.
The story follows Matt Hagen, a street kid from Gotham who makes it big in Hollywood, until a crime boss leaves him disfigured.
Desperate to fix his face, he tries an experimental procedure that brings his looks back but pushes him over the edge, setting off a wild path of revenge.
'Clayface' release set October 23 2026
The trailer's set to an eerie cover of The Flaming Lips's "Do You Realize??" hinting at a moody, intense ride as Hagen transforms into Clayface and chaos hits Gotham.
Directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries as Hagen (with Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella), the film is written by horror master Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini.
Catch Clayface in theaters on October 23, 2026. DC is hoping this one turns things around after recent misses like Supergirl.