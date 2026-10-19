'Clayface' trailer shows Ackie in eye focused psychological horror
Entertainment
The new Clayface trailer just dropped, and it's giving major psychological horror vibes.
Naomi Ackie stars in a creepy, eye-focused scarefest with creepy eye-focused scares.
This film looks set to shake up the horror scene when it lands in theaters on October 23, 2026.
Multiple casting and adaptation announcements
There's more big news: Tara Emad joins The Mummy: Book of the Dead, while hit horror game Fears to Fathom is being turned into movies and TV by SYRN Productions.
Plus, Antonio Banderas teams up with Nicolas Cage for True Detective season five, and Stephanie Beatriz and Daniel Ings join Kevin Bacon in Summoner under Jeremy Slater's direction.