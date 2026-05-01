Clooney Streep Hanks back human consent standard to control AI

Registry launches June 2026 for creators

The Human Consent Standard builds on last year's licensing system but goes further: creators can now allow, limit, or block AI access to their work.

Starting June 2026, a registry will let people verify identities and set permissions.

RSL Media's Eckart Walther calls it a trusted solution for protecting creative rights, a move also backed by Kristen Stewart and Steven Soderbergh.

Some artists are even trademarking parts of themselves to keep AI in check.