Clooney Streep Hanks back human consent standard to control AI
Big names like George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks are supporting the Human Consent Standard, a new set of rules that lets creators decide how AI can use their faces, voices, and work.
Overseen by RSL Media, this standard is all about giving artists real control over their own stuff online.
Registry launches June 2026 for creators
The Human Consent Standard builds on last year's licensing system but goes further: creators can now allow, limit, or block AI access to their work.
Starting June 2026, a registry will let people verify identities and set permissions.
RSL Media's Eckart Walther calls it a trusted solution for protecting creative rights, a move also backed by Kristen Stewart and Steven Soderbergh.
Some artists are even trademarking parts of themselves to keep AI in check.