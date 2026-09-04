Clooney stuns at Venice Film Festival with nearly $400,000 jewelry
Amal Clooney turned heads at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony, pairing a sleek black Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown with nearly $400,000 worth of jewelry, including Cartier earrings and a bracelet.
Her standout En Equilibre earrings, crafted from 18-karat white gold, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds, were worth $149,000 alone.
Clooney attended husband's lifetime achievement award
She finished her look with a sparkling Reflection de Cartier bracelet (set with 138 diamonds and priced at $224,000), two silver rings, including one with a large green jewel, a black clutch and stilettos.
Amal was there to support husband George Clooney as he received a lifetime achievement award; the couple were going to celebrate his big moment together at what George called "a really optimistic, beautiful place" in Venice.