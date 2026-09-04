Clooney stuns at Venice Film Festival with nearly $400,000 jewelry

Amal Clooney turned heads at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony, pairing a sleek black Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann gown with nearly $400,000 worth of jewelry, including Cartier earrings and a bracelet.

Her standout En Equilibre earrings, crafted from 18-karat white gold, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds, were worth $149,000 alone.