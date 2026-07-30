Clooneys evacuate Brignoles home with twins, tell mayor they're worried
Entertainment
George Clooney and Amal Clooney had to leave their home in Brignoles, France, as wildfires swept through the region.
They took their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with them and reached out to the local mayor, sharing how worried they are about their house during this tough time.
Mass evacuations in France and Spain
The fires aren't just affecting the Clooneys. Huge areas in France have been destroyed, with around 224,000 people evacuated from Gironde alone.
Another 3,000 have left Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, and Spain has seen more than 63,000 people displaced.
In Greece, two firefighters sadly lost their lives battling the flames. The Clooneys also said they hope everyone stays safe and promised to help rebuild their community.