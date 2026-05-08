Rebel Wilson accused of being 'fantastical liar' in defamation case

The Federal Court of Australia recently heard closing arguments in the defamation case filed by actor Charlotte MacInnes against Hollywood star Rebel Wilson . The plaintiff accused Wilson of defaming her by alleging that she retracted a sexual harassment complaint for career opportunities. MacInnes's lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou, called Wilson a "fantastical liar" who "cannot be believed on anything she has said."

Legal arguments Wilson allegedly changed her narrative about MacInnes MacInnes's lawyer argued that Wilson had changed her narrative about MacInnes from "victim" to "sex slave" to "a lying, self-motivated money grubber." She also questioned why MacInnes would confide in Wilson about the alleged incident when she hadn't even told her mother or boyfriend. The court also heard that Wilson had allegedly concealed key evidence and made up allegations regarding the film's release date being blocked and contract and budget issues on set.

Defense strategy Idea of lying about harassment complaint 'makes no sense' Wilson's lawyer, Dauid Sibtain, defended the actor by arguing that it would be "preposterous" for Wilson to lie about MacInnes making a complaint. He described the idea as "catastrophic" to her own directorial debut and "makes absolutely no sense." He also argued that MacInnes was rewarded for downplaying her claim about the bathtub incident with a publishing deal and recording contract from Warner Music.

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Media influence MacInnes faced online abuse after Wilson's interview Chrysanthou also detailed the impact of an interview Wilson did with 60 Minutes about the legal case last November. She argued that after it aired, Wilson "realized" she "did not" raise the incident "with the appropriate person." The court was told that MacInnes had been "attacked and abused" online due to Wilson's "publicity campaign."

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