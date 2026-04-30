Rebel Wilson denies role behind Charlotte MacInnes's nude photo leak

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has vehemently denied allegations that she was behind a cyber attack on actor Charlotte MacInnes, which resulted in the leak of a nude photo. The claim was made by MacInnes, who is suing Wilson for defamation in Sydney. She argues that the Pitch Perfect star damaged her reputation by alleging that she retracted a sexual harassment complaint against The Deb producer Amanda Ghost.

Allegation details MacInnes alleged Wilson organized the hack MacInnes alleged in her affidavit that Wilson organized a hack of her Snapchat account, resulting in a nude photo being leaked to her contacts. She claimed the cyber attack occurred days after she filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson last September. "It was completely terrifying and caused me a new kind of anxiety. I was not myself for some time after," MacInnes wrote, per Australia NewsWire. "I believe that this was orchestrated by Rebel."

Court proceedings Wilson called the allegation 'outrageous' During her final day in the witness box, Wilson denied the allegations under cross-examination by MacInnes's lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou. When asked if she was behind the hack, Wilson replied: "That is an absolutely outrageous statement to make in court that I moonlight as a hacker." Chrysanthou then asked, "Did you arrange for anyone to hack her Snapchat shortly after you were sued by her?" To which Wilson responded: "Obviously not."

Advertisement

Social media scrutiny Wilson defended her actions amid questioning Wilson was also questioned about an Instagram post on The Deb's account, in which she accused MacInnes of wearing a "culturally inappropriate Indian outfit" while singing on billionaire Len Blavatnik's yacht during the Cannes Film Festival last year. Chrysanthou questioned whether it was appropriate for a director to "attack" a young actor's sartorial choices on social media. Wilson defended her actions, saying, "I don't classify it as an attack, I classify it as telling the truth."

Advertisement

Legal strategy MacInnes retracted her statement for benefits, claims Wilson Wilson has consistently maintained that MacInnes retracted her complaint against Ghost for career opportunities, including a role in a Gatsby stage show and a record deal. "She changed her story, she flip-flopped, and she was given huge benefits," Wilson told the Sydney court. She added that she had "received no benefit" from going public with the allegations against Ghost and MacInnes. "All I have done is told the truth at significant cost to myself, at significant detriment," Wilson said.