Rebel Wilson denies creating smear websites against producer amid trial

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has denied allegations of creating a website that attacked her directorial The Deb's co-producer and actor. The Pitch Perfect star is currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit filed by the film's lead actor, Charlotte MacInnes, who claims she was defamed by Wilson's social media posts. These posts allegedly suggest that MacInnes is a liar who retracted a sexual harassment complaint to further her career.

Defense What had happened Wilson has maintained that she felt MacInnes was complaining about the film's co-producer, Amanda Ghost, to her. In the 2023 incident, Ghost apparently asked MacInnes to share "a bath and shower" and that made the actor "feel uncomfortable." In 2024, Wilson uploaded a video on Instagram accusing Ghost of misconduct against the lead actor of her directorial debut. MacInnes then claimed that Wilson had made incorrect public statements and accused her of going back on her words.

Denial MacInnes accuses Wilson of lying MacInnes's lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, accused Wilson of lying and feigning confusion during questioning. To this, Wilson replied, "No." The Bridesmaids star said anyone could have created the Word document from which the content of the smear websites appeared to have been sourced. Although metadata records the author as Wilson's company, she denied any knowledge of it and suggested anyone could have used her name. The site in question labelled Ghost an "Indian Ghislaine Maxwell (convicted child sex trafficker)."

Advertisement