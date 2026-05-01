Wilson case: Producer suspected Charlotte MacInnes was fabricating her story
What's the story
In the ongoing defamation trial against Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson, producer Greer Simpkin has claimed that lead actor Charlotte MacInnes was "fudging" her story. MacInnes is suing Wilson for allegedly defaming her in social media posts. These posts reportedly suggested that MacInnes is a liar and a sellout who retracted a sexual harassment complaint to further her career. The case revolves around an incident involving co-producer Amanda Ghost at Bondi Beach in September 2023.
Testimony details
Simpkin arranged for MacInnes to move houses
The local producer, Simpkin, testified that she only learned of Wilson's claims about MacInnes feeling uncomfortable a week after the Bondi Beach incident. She said she would have acted sooner if she'd known it was uncomfortable. Following this revelation, Simpkin arranged for MacInnes to be evicted from an apartment where she had been living with Ghost and another woman during pre-production.
Email exchange
What else was revealed in court
Simpkin later met with MacInnes's agent to ensure the actor was okay and to explain why she had been evicted. In an email submitted to the court, the agent clarified that MacInnes had never felt uncomfortable around Ghost. Simpkin then sent the email to Ghost, noting that MacInnes's account differed from those of the producer and another woman present during the incident. "Charlotte is walking back the statement she made to Rebel," she wrote in her email.
Defense strategy
Wilson has denied all allegations
Wilson has denied allegations that she fabricated the sexual harassment complaint or used it as leverage in disputes with co-producers. She alleges that MacInnes "flip-flopped" and altered her account in exchange for "huge enticements," including a lead role in a stage production and a record deal.
Trial updates
Trial has seen several dramatic exchanges
When asked about the cyberattack, Wilson called the accusation: "That is an absolutely outrageous statement to make in court that I moonlight as a hacker." She also dismissed claims of stalking MacInnes to find out her whereabouts. The trial is ongoing and has seen several dramatic exchanges between the two parties. MacInnes has claimed she was bullied and intimidated by Wilson, while Wilson insists she has been harassed for telling the truth.