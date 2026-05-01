Wilson case: Producer suspected Charlotte MacInnes was fabricating her story

In the ongoing defamation trial against Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson , producer Greer Simpkin has claimed that lead actor Charlotte MacInnes was "fudging" her story. MacInnes is suing Wilson for allegedly defaming her in social media posts. These posts reportedly suggested that MacInnes is a liar and a sellout who retracted a sexual harassment complaint to further her career. The case revolves around an incident involving co-producer Amanda Ghost at Bondi Beach in September 2023.

Testimony details Simpkin arranged for MacInnes to move houses The local producer, Simpkin, testified that she only learned of Wilson's claims about MacInnes feeling uncomfortable a week after the Bondi Beach incident. She said she would have acted sooner if she'd known it was uncomfortable. Following this revelation, Simpkin arranged for MacInnes to be evicted from an apartment where she had been living with Ghost and another woman during pre-production.

Email exchange What else was revealed in court Simpkin later met with MacInnes's agent to ensure the actor was okay and to explain why she had been evicted. In an email submitted to the court, the agent clarified that MacInnes had never felt uncomfortable around Ghost. Simpkin then sent the email to Ghost, noting that MacInnes's account differed from those of the producer and another woman present during the incident. "Charlotte is walking back the statement she made to Rebel," she wrote in her email.

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Defense strategy Wilson has denied all allegations Wilson has denied allegations that she fabricated the sexual harassment complaint or used it as leverage in disputes with co-producers. She alleges that MacInnes "flip-flopped" and altered her account in exchange for "huge enticements," including a lead role in a stage production and a record deal.

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