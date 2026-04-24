'Clueless' sequel series is no longer happening

The much-anticipated sequel series to the 1995 film Clueless, featuring Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz, is no longer in development at Peacock. The news was first reported by Variety and Deadline. The project was initially announced in April 2025 but has now been scrapped after a year of development.

Series information Series was to see Silverstone reprise her role as Cher Upon the announcement, Silverstone had expressed her excitement on Instagram. The series was to see her reprising her role as Cher Horowitz over three decades after the original film's release. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage were reportedly involved as writers with Jordan Weiss. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film, was also set to be an executive producer along with Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence.

Series update Silverstone had shared update on series last year In August 2025, Silverstone had provided an update on the series during her appearance on Today. She had said, "Not much (on how much she could share)," before adding, "I'm really excited about it." "I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher," she had said. In 2020, Peacock had planned a separate Clueless reboot focusing on Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport without Cher.

Advertisement