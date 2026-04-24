'Clueless' sequel series is no longer happening
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel series to the 1995 film Clueless, featuring Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz, is no longer in development at Peacock. The news was first reported by Variety and Deadline. The project was initially announced in April 2025 but has now been scrapped after a year of development.
Series information
Series was to see Silverstone reprise her role as Cher
Upon the announcement, Silverstone had expressed her excitement on Instagram. The series was to see her reprising her role as Cher Horowitz over three decades after the original film's release. Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage were reportedly involved as writers with Jordan Weiss. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film, was also set to be an executive producer along with Silverstone and producer Robert Lawrence.
Series update
Silverstone had shared update on series last year
In August 2025, Silverstone had provided an update on the series during her appearance on Today. She had said, "Not much (on how much she could share)," before adding, "I'm really excited about it." "I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher," she had said. In 2020, Peacock had planned a separate Clueless reboot focusing on Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport without Cher.
Franchise history
More about original 'Clueless' movie and its legacy
The original Clueless movie was loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma. Apart from Silverstone and Dash, it also starred Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy, and Dan Hedaya. A sitcom of the same name aired from 1996 to 1999 with Rachel Blanchard as Cher. Over the years, Silverstone has donned Cher's iconic yellow plaid skirt and jacket multiple times for various appearances including a Lip Sync Battle performance in 2018 and a Rakuten Super Bowl commercial in 2023.