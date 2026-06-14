CM Saini makes 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata' tax-free in Haryana

Ranaut praises Saini's women's empowerment support

Ranaut thanked Saini for helping her film reach more people across Haryana.

She also appreciated his support for women's empowerment, while Saini added, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."