CM Saini makes 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata' tax-free in Haryana
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, just got a big boost in Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has made it entertainment tax-free.
After catching a special screening in Chandigarh on Saturday, Saini said the movie inspires viewers and encourages a sense of duty.
Ranaut praises Saini's women's empowerment support
Ranaut thanked Saini for helping her film reach more people across Haryana.
She also appreciated his support for women's empowerment, while Saini added, "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."
'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata' critics praise Ranaut
Released on June 12 and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film stars Ranaut alongside Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Aditya Mishra.
Critics have praised Ranaut's performance, especially her emotional breakdown scene, for its authenticity.