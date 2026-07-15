'Jana Nayagan': CM Vijay reveals new poster, release date
What's the story
After months of uncertainty, actor-turned-politician Vijay has confirmed that his much-delayed film Jana Nayagan will be released in theaters on July 23. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, featuring a new poster of the film. The poster shows him in a police uniform holding a sword. This will be his last film as an actor.
Release hurdles
Why was the film's release delayed?
The film's release was delayed due to several issues, including a protracted legal battle and a seven-month standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
These hurdles were finally cleared when Jana Nayagan received its censor certification, allowing the makers to announce July 23 as the worldwide release date.
The film was recently certified with an 'A' certificate, paving the way for its theatrical debut.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde.
The film also features Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.
The music for Jana Nayagan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Piracy concerns
Film faced piracy issues
Before its release, Jana Nayagan was also hit by piracy issues.
Over five minutes of footage, including Vijay's introduction scene and other important scenes, were leaked online even before the film got its censor certification.
This led to the makers sending legal notices and seeking court intervention to stop its circulation.