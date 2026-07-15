Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' gets new release date: All we know
What's the story
After months of delays and legal battles, the much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, has finally locked its release date. The political action drama will hit Indian theaters on July 23, a day earlier than the previously thought July 24 window, revealed SCREEN. The team has reportedly asked overseas distributors to book screens for this new date, with pre-bookings already open in Australia and Europe.
Release challenges
The film was stuck due to certification issues
The film had been delayed for months due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
It was originally scheduled to release during the Pongal festival but was postponed as the certification process remained unresolved.
However, it has now received an 'A' certificate from CBFC, paving the way for its release.
Film significance
'Jana Nayagan' was supposed to be Vijay's last film
Jana Nayagan is one of the most awaited Indian films of the year and was touted to be Vijay's last film before he enters full-time politics.
The film was initially planned for a January 9 release, coinciding with Pongal and months ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
However, it will now release after Vijay has already taken office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Court proceedings
Why was the film delayed?
To expedite the release, the makers had submitted Jana Nayagan to CBFC on December 18, 2025.
After watching the film, a five-member examining committee suggested a U/A 16+ certificate with certain cuts.
However, just days before its release, CBFC informed producers that its chairperson had decided to refer the film to the revising committee.
This unexpected move led to legal battles and an indefinite postponement of release.
Piracy concerns
'Jana Nayagan' was leaked online in April
Amid the certification row, Jana Nayagan was also leaked online in April.
Initial reports indicated that only a few scenes were leaked, but it later emerged that the entire film had been pirated and circulated on multiple platforms.
The Tamil Nadu Police arrested several people in connection with this leak, including a freelance film editor.