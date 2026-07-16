CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release July 23, reshaping calendar
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is finally hitting theaters on July 23, 2026, after a seven-month delay.
The buzz around its release has shaken up the Tamil film calendar, with several other movies moving their dates to avoid clashing with this big event.
Tamil films reschedule around 'Jana Nayagan'
GV Prakash Kumar's Immortal now arrives on September 4 instead of July 17. The Dark Heaven has been postponed without a new date.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC shifts to August 7 (from July 31), and Sigma, directed by Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, slides from late July to August.
As exhibitor Ruban Mathivanan puts it, "Whenever Jana Nayagan comes, it's a festival... < em>Jana Nayagan deserves a big release."
Trade experts expect this shake-up will actually help theaters bounce back after months of slow business.