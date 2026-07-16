CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release July 23, reshaping calendar

GV Prakash Kumar's Immortal now arrives on September 4 instead of July 17. The Dark Heaven has been postponed without a new date.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC shifts to August 7 (from July 31), and Sigma, directed by Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, slides from late July to August.

As exhibitor Ruban Mathivanan puts it, "Whenever Jana Nayagan comes, it's a festival... < em>Jana Nayagan deserves a big release."

Trade experts expect this shake-up will actually help theaters bounce back after months of slow business.